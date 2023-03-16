Pittsburgh is signing Roberts to a two-year contract Thursday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Roberts racked up career numbers with the Dolphins last season, surpassing the century mark in terms of tackles while notching 4.5 sacks in 17 regular-season games. Heading into his age-29 season, Roberts seems like an ideal fit to shore up a key role in Pittsburgh's linebacker corps.
