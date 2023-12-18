Roberts recorded nine tackles (eight solo) in Saturday's 30-13 loss at Indianapolis.
Roberts managed eight-plus total tackles for the seventh time this season through 14 games, aided in part by the Colts' 34 rushing attempts Saturday. The Bengals aren't likely to run quite as much in Week 16, but Roberts is still on the IDP radar.
