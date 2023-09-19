Roberts suffered a neck stinger during Monday's 26-22 win over the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts recorded two tackles before exiting with the injury and his status for Week 3 against the Raiders will likely remain up in the air throughout the week. If he's unable to play, Mark Robinson would likely step into the primary reserve role at inside linebacker.
