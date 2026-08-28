Heidenreich carried the ball nine times for 35 yards and a touchdown while adding 47 yards on two kickoff returns during Thursday's 28-27 preseason loss to Buffalo.

The rookie seventh-round pick showed some of his versatility by making a positive impression on special teams while also scoring Pittsburgh's only rushing TD of the night, taking a pitch from Drew Allar and churning his way through traffic from nine yards out in the third quarter. Heidenreich is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster, but he curiously didn't catch a pass in the preseason despite that being his main strength in college, making it tough to evaluate his chances of sticking around behind the clear top backfield duo of Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.