Heidenreich (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

It looked like the rookie seventh-rounder was in line for a slightly larger role Sunday after Rico Dowdle (toe) was ruled out. However, Heidenreich will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season, with Travis Homer and Lew Nichols providing depth in the backfield for Jaylen Warren while fellow rookie Kaden Wetjen operates as the primary returner on kickoffs. Heidenreich's next chance to play is Thursday against the Browns.