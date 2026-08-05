Steelers' Eli Heidenreich: Is set to be RB

Heidenreich is listed as a running back on the Steelers' initial 2026 depth chart, Brian Batko of the team's official site reports.

Heidenreich was signed and listed as both a running back and a wide receiver initially. The 2026 seventh-rounder has lined up in the backfield at an overwhelming rate in training camp, so Wednesday's unofficial depth chart just confirms what was evident. This listing does not mean Heidenreich will not see any downfield action, especially if he makes the 53-man roster, but that he will likely be more utilized as a rusher and pass blocker than a true outside threat.