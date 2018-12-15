Rogers (knee) has been activated off the PUP list, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's unlikely Rogers has much of an impact on Sunday's contest against the Patriots, but it's encouraging to see the wide receiver healthy after tearing his ACL during the 2017 playoffs. Rogers is expected to slot in behind the likes of Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer, James Washington and Darrius Heyward-Bey on the depth chart.

