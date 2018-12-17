Steelers' Eli Rogers: Active in season debut
Rogers brought in all four of his targets for 20 yards in the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.
Just activated off the PUP list Saturday, the Steelers wasted no time getting Rogers involved. The third-year wideout hauled in a four-yard pass to move the chains on third down on Pittsburgh's first series, and he ended up making another grab in the drive. Rogers could play an important secondary receiver role over the final two games of the season and into the postseason, but he'll have competition for targets from rookie James Washington and Ryan Switzer.
