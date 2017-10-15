Steelers' Eli Rogers: Back in action Sunday
Rogers is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, the Pittsburgh-Tribune-Review reports.
Rogers cycles back into the Pittsburgh wideout mix Sunday, sending Justin Hunter to the team's inactive list. Rogers has caught just six passes for 54 yards in three games this season, so he profiles as a deep-league dart in Week 6 lineups.
