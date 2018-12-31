Rogers caught seven of nine targets for 57 yards and ran once for minus four yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

A restricted free agent Rogers spent most of the season on the PUP list, finishing the 2018 season with 12 catches (on 14 targets) for 79 yards and no touchdowns in three games. The rushing attempt against the Bengals was his first this season. His four-year career has been marred by injuries causing him to miss more games (34) than those he has played (30) and will face stiff competition regardless of the team he plays for in 2019.