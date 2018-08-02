Steelers' Eli Rogers: Completes sprints Wednesday
Rogers (knee) was spotted running sprints on the sideline during the Steelers' practice Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
After re-signing with Pittsburgh on July 25, Rogers was immediately placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list while he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered in mid-January. His presence on the field running in a straight line marks significant progress, but there weren't any signs of Rogers incorporating any change-of-direction work during the session. His availability for the start of the regular season remains a question mark.
