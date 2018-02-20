Steelers' Eli Rogers: Could return for training camp
Rogers (knee), who underwent surgery Jan. 17 to repair the ACL and meniscus in his right knee, remains on crutches but is expected to recover within 4-to-6 months, Dave Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
The original thought was that Rogers could be in danger of missing the start of the 2018 season given the typical 9-to-12 month recovery timeline for ACL injuries. However, it now seems possible he could return in time for training camp in late July or early August, depending on which team the impending restricted free agent ultimately signs with this offseason.
