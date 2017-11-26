Rogers is expected to have a larger role in the Steelers' game plan Sunday against the Packers with JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Smith-Schuster's emergence over the last three games has resulted in both Rogers and Martavis Bryant seeing diminished snaps and targets on offense, but for at least one week, both receivers will have an opportunity to make more of an impact. While Bryant represents the higher-upside fantasy option, Rogers, who has just one catch for two yards over the last three games, could see more volume of the duo if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger elects to make more short-yardage or intermediate throws rather than challenging the Packers downfield. That could be enough to give Rogers some intrigue in deeper PPR settings, but his fantasy value won't be long lasting with Smith-Schuster's injury not believed to be significant.