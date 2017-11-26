Steelers' Eli Rogers: Expanded role on tap with Smith-Schuster out
Rogers is expected to have a larger role in the Steelers' game plan Sunday against the Packers with JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) ruled out for the contest, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Smith-Schuster's emergence over the last three games has resulted in both Rogers and Martavis Bryant seeing diminished snaps and targets on offense, but for at least one week, both receivers will have an opportunity to make more of an impact. While Bryant represents the higher-upside fantasy option, Rogers, who has just one catch for two yards over the last three games, could see more volume of the duo if quarterback Ben Roethlisberger elects to make more short-yardage or intermediate throws rather than challenging the Packers downfield. That could be enough to give Rogers some intrigue in deeper PPR settings, but his fantasy value won't be long lasting with Smith-Schuster's injury not believed to be significant.
More News
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...