Rogers and JuJu Smith-Schuster split first-team slot work at Saturday's practice, with the rookie getting more opportunities in the red zone, PennLive.com's Jacob Klinger reports.

Despite producing a 73-percent catch rate and 9.0 yards per target last season, Rogers seems to be in serious danger of losing his role in the Pittsburgh offense. He should still be viewed as the favorite for the starting job, but it's telling that Smith-Schuster is making a push this early in camp -- the Steelers clearly have high hopes for the rookie. Considering he has the size to play outside, Pittsburgh could have Smith-Schuster replace Rogers in the red zone while otherwise serving as the top backup to Martavis Bryant and/or Antonio Brown outside. Such an outcome would allow Rogers to stay heavily involved between the 20s.