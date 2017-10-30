Steelers' Eli Rogers: Fails to catch his lone target
Rogers did not have a catch in a 20-15 win over the Lions on Sunday night.
Despite Martavis Bryant being inactive, Rogers only saw one target all game. On Pittsburgh's first offensive possession, Ben Roethlisberger found an open Rogers on third-and-two from the Detroit 16-yard line, but he couldn't hold on to what would have been an easy touchdown. The Steelers had to settle for a 34-yard Chris Boswell field goal, and Rogers never saw another pass all night.
