Rogers caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Pittsburgh's 29-14 win over Cincinnati.

Rogers played just 11 offensive snaps, his fewest in a game this season, but saw just as many targets as Martavis Bryant, and one less than Juju Smith-Schuster, who played 36 and 31 offensive snaps respectively. All three are limited in terms of fantasy value.

