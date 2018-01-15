Rogers caught all five of his targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 45-42 AFC divisional round loss to Jacksonville.

Rogers goes out on a high note, with more receptions than in any game during the regular season. He seems to save his best for the playoffs, averaging nearly five catches and 39 yards in four games, compared to an average of two catches and 29 yards in 27 regular season games. With the wide receiving talent on the Pittsburgh roster, Rogers fantasy value seems to have a low ceiling.