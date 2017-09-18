Play

Rogers caught 4-of-7 passes for 43 yards in Pittsburgh's 26-9 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Rogers seven targets were second only to Antonio Brown (11), which is encouraging after receiving just four targets in Week 1, and his 43 yards match his career average per game. Still, he has scored just three times in 15 games, making him difficult to start in most fantasy formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories