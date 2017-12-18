Rogers brought in one of two targets for an 18-yard touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots.

Rogers corralled a nifty first-quarter scoring throw from Ben Roethlisberger, tying the game at 7-7 at the time. The second-year wideout hasn't logged more than three receptions in a game since Week 2, but he could take on an expanded role in Week 16 against the Texans if Antonio Brown (calf) isn't available.

