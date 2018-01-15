Rogers suffered a lower right leg injury late in Sunday's 45-42 divisional-round loss to the Jaguars and was unable to return, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Rogers enjoyed a productive outing prior to departing, hauling in all five of his targets for 42 yards. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't address Rogers' injury following the contest, but the wideout wasn't able to put weight on the leg upon exiting the field and was spotted with crutches in the locker room. Rogers posted on his personal Twitter account that he was feeling "fine" after the loss, but more details surrounding the nature of his injury and the extent of his recovery timetable should become available in the days to come.