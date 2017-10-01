Steelers' Eli Rogers: Inactive Sunday
Rogers is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Rogers inactive Sunday, Justin Hunter will join the Steelers' wideout mix in Week 4. Rogers' fumble on a punt return in Week 3 was a key play in the Steelers' 23-17 loss to the Bears.
