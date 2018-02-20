According to his personal Twitter, Rogers (knee) is off crutches.

Rogers underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Jan. 17 but seems to quickly be making progress. It was originally believed the wideout would be questionable for the start of the 2018 season, but now there's a chance he'll be back on the field in time for training camp. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the offseason as he continues his rehab.