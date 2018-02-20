Steelers' Eli Rogers: Off crutches
According to his personal Twitter, Rogers (knee) is off crutches.
Rogers underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL on Jan. 17 but seems to quickly be making progress. It was originally believed the wideout would be questionable for the start of the 2018 season, but now there's a chance he'll be back on the field in time for training camp. Look for more updates on his status to come throughout the offseason as he continues his rehab.
More News
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...