Rogers caught his lone target for two yards during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.

This was only Rogers' second game this season and he has just five receptions for 22 yards heading into Week 17. The Steelers need to win against the Bengals and have the Browns defeat the Ravens to get in to the postseason. Expect Ben Roethlisberger to continue to focus on Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, making Rogers and most other Pittsburgh receivers poor fantasy options.