Steelers' Eli Rogers: One catch in win
Rogers caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns, finishing the 2017 season with 18 catches (on 36 targets) for 149 yards and one touchdown. He also added 11 yards on two punt returns, giving him 146 yards on 19 punt returns in 14 games.
Expectations were a bit higher than Rogers was able to deliver this season, and the restricted free agent will face stiff competition from a deep group of receivers heading in to 2018.
