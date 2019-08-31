Rogers caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.

This was a forgettable preseason for Rogers, with Pittsburgh taking a long look at Johnny Holton, Diontae Johnson and others in an extremely deep corps of wide receivers. The Steelers also gave extended looks at Johnson and Diontae Spencer at punt returner leaving Rogers' future with the team in question.

