Steelers' Eli Rogers: Quiet outing in preseason finale
Rogers caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.
This was a forgettable preseason for Rogers, with Pittsburgh taking a long look at Johnny Holton, Diontae Johnson and others in an extremely deep corps of wide receivers. The Steelers also gave extended looks at Johnson and Diontae Spencer at punt returner leaving Rogers' future with the team in question.
More News
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Woods
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Breakouts 3.0: Star power emerges
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Searching for upside
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
How to handle Elliott, Gordon
Chris Towers breaks down the Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon holdouts and helps you decide...
-
Busts 3.0: Don't touch 'em
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football prep: Target Pollard
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.