Rogers failed to record a catch in Pittsburgh's 19-13 win over Kansas City.

After being inactive (coach's decision) the past two weeks, Rogers returned to the field, but was not targeted by Ben Roethlisberger. Antonio Brown continues to see the lion's share of targets (74) compared to all other wide receivers (73). The Steelers next face the Bengals, who allow an average of just 23.4 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers this season, making all receivers other than Brown a risky play.