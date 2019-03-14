Steelers' Eli Rogers: Returns to Pittsburgh
Rogers re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rogers began the 2018 season on the PUP list due to both a one-game suspension and recovery from a major knee injury. He was back for the last three games of the season, however, where he recorded 12 catches on 14 targets over that span. While the Louisville product still must climb his way back up the depth chart, it's worth noting that 168 targets that went to Antonio Brown last season are now up for grabs after the star wideout was traded to Oakland just days earlier. Pittsburgh ended up bolstering the position with the signing of Donte Moncrief, but nonetheless, Rogers is heading into his age-26 season facing what could be his best opportunity for production in his time as a Steeler.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...
-
Peterson sticks with Redskins
Washington recoupled with Adrian Peterson, potentially forming a potentially potent run game...
-
Raiders add Williams to new WR corps
The Raiders passing attack has been overhauled with the additions of Antonio Brown and Tyrell...
-
Ingram gets to run with Ravens
Baltimore found its lead back for 2019 by signing Mark Ingram to a three-year, $15 million...
-
Fantasy impact of OBJ to Browns
The Odell Beckham trade has huge implications for the Browns and Giants in Fantasy.
-
Bell still a star in NY?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the Fantasy value for Le'Veon Bell now that he has signed with the...