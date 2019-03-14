Rogers re-signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rogers began the 2018 season on the PUP list due to both a one-game suspension and recovery from a major knee injury. He was back for the last three games of the season, however, where he recorded 12 catches on 14 targets over that span. While the Louisville product still must climb his way back up the depth chart, it's worth noting that 168 targets that went to Antonio Brown last season are now up for grabs after the star wideout was traded to Oakland just days earlier. Pittsburgh ended up bolstering the position with the signing of Donte Moncrief, but nonetheless, Rogers is heading into his age-26 season facing what could be his best opportunity for production in his time as a Steeler.