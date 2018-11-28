Rogers (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for the Steelers to add him to the 53-man roster.

Working his way back from an ACL tear suffered during last year's playoffs, Rogers needs to be activated or placed on injured reserve by Dec. 19. He had a 48-593-3 receiving line on 66 targets (9.0 YPT) back in 2016, but then slipped to 18-149-1 on 36 targets (4.1 YPT) last season. It isn't clear where Rogers would fit in an offense that already has JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ryan Switzer doing good work out of the slot.