Steelers' Eli Rogers: Running sprints Wednesday
Rogers (knee) was spotted running sprints along the sideline of the practice field Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Rogers re-signed with the Steelers on July 25th and was immediately placed on the PUP list as he continues to recover from an ACL tear in mid-January. His presence on the practice field running in a straight line marks significant progress, but there weren't any signs of cutting being part of that workout at this point. Additional information on his status should surface as Rogers progresses further in the rehab process.
