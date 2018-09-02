Rogers (knee, suspension) will start the regular season on the PUP list, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

This was always the most likely outcome given that Rogers suffered a torn ACL during last year's playoffs. He'll serve a one-game suspension while he's on the PUP list and will be eligible to return to action once the Steelers come out of a Week 7 bye. The 25-year-old slot receiver profiles as Pittsburgh's fourth or fifth option at wide receiver, but injuries could open up a role in the offense by the time he's ready to play in games.