Rogers was diagnosed with a torn ACL, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rogers went down with a previously undisclosed right leg injury on the final drive of last Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Jaguars. Since ACL injuries usually command a nine-to-12 month recovery, the 25-year-old receiver will likely miss all of OTAs and training camp recovering and isn't guaranteed to be ready in time for the 2018 season opener.