Steelers' Eli Rogers: Suspended one game
Rogers (knee) has been suspended for one game for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Given that he's still on the PUP list while recovering from an ACL tear suffered in January, the 25-year-old slot receiver should be able to serve his suspension before he's even ready to play in a game. Rogers caught 18 passes while serving as the Steelers' No. 4 receiver for most of last season, but he made a strong impression in 2016 with 48 catches for 594 yards and three touchdowns on only 66 targets. The Steelers probably hope to keep him in a depth role again, with the possibility for more regular work if Antonio Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster or James Washington misses time.
