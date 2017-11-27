Rogers totaled 21 yards on three receptions in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.

Rogers seven targets matched his season-high, and was one more than Martavis Bryant, but resulted in another poor outing. The increase in targets can likely be attributed to the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle, inactive), but even if Smith-Schuster is unable to go in Week 13 against the Bengals, Rogers' fantasy value is negligible.