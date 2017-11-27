Steelers' Eli Rogers: Three catches in win
Rogers totaled 21 yards on three receptions in Pittsburgh's 31-28 win over Green Bay Sunday night.
Rogers seven targets matched his season-high, and was one more than Martavis Bryant, but resulted in another poor outing. The increase in targets can likely be attributed to the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle, inactive), but even if Smith-Schuster is unable to go in Week 13 against the Bengals, Rogers' fantasy value is negligible.
More News
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Expanded role on tap with Smith-Schuster out•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: One catch in win•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Fails to catch lone target•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: First catch since Week 2•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Quiet return to action•
-
Steelers' Eli Rogers: Back in action Sunday•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...