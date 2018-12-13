Steelers' Eli Rogers: Uncertain for Week 15
Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Thursday that Rogers (knee) looks "healthy" since returning to practice Nov. 28, but he wouldn't commit to the receiver being activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
NFL rules afford teams 21 days to evaluate players on the PUP list or injured reserve for a return to the roster once they resume practicing, so the Steelers can wait until at least Dec. 19 before a decision on Rogers' status is made. However, the team might have some extra incentive to add another receiver to the ranks in advance of a Week 15 matchup that projects as an offensive shootout. Given Rogers' lengthy layoff, it's unlikely the Steelers would count on him to play significant snaps if activated, but the 25-year-old could eventually unseat Ryan Switzer as the team's primary slot man once his conditioning is no longer a concern.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 15 Game Previews
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 things to know
It's a wild week at quarterback, the Vikings may have a new offense, and there are a few offenses...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...