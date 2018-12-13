Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner said Thursday that Rogers (knee) looks "healthy" since returning to practice Nov. 28, but he wouldn't commit to the receiver being activated from the PUP list ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

NFL rules afford teams 21 days to evaluate players on the PUP list or injured reserve for a return to the roster once they resume practicing, so the Steelers can wait until at least Dec. 19 before a decision on Rogers' status is made. However, the team might have some extra incentive to add another receiver to the ranks in advance of a Week 15 matchup that projects as an offensive shootout. Given Rogers' lengthy layoff, it's unlikely the Steelers would count on him to play significant snaps if activated, but the 25-year-old could eventually unseat Ryan Switzer as the team's primary slot man once his conditioning is no longer a concern.