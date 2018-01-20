Steelers' Eli Rogers: Undergoes knee surgery to repair torn ACL
Rogers (knee) underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Rogers, who suffered the devastating right knee injury during the Steelers' divisional playoff loss to the Jaguars, will be a restricted free agent this offseason as he deals with a lengthy road to recovery. Pittsburgh could be without their slot receiver for the beginning of the 2018 regular season if they elect to re-sign Rogers, given the nine-to-12 month timetable that usually accompanies a torn ACL.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...
-
2017 RB season in review
It wasn't long ago when people feared running backs being in short supply. That's history as...
-
2017 QB season in review
With injuries to plenty of big names, quarterbacks weren't as reliable as hoped for in 2017....