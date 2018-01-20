Rogers (knee) underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL on Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Rogers, who suffered the devastating right knee injury during the Steelers' divisional playoff loss to the Jaguars, will be a restricted free agent this offseason as he deals with a lengthy road to recovery. Pittsburgh could be without its slot receiver for the beginning of the 2018 regular season if it elects to re-sign Rogers, given the nine-to-12 month timetable that usually accompanies a torn ACL.