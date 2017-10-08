Steelers' Eli Rogers: Will watch from sidelines
Rogers (coach's decision) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rogers may have had a chance to make a serious impact if No. 2 receiver Martavis Bryant (illness) couldn't play, but Bryant is healthy and head coach Mike Tomlin chose to sit Rogers. Through the first three weeks, Rogers recorded six receptions for 54 yards, but now he's expected to miss his second consecutive week. Expect Darrius Heyward-Bey to fill into his depth receiver role.
