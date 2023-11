Riley injured his ankle in Sunday's game against Cleveland and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Riley headed to the locker room after suffering the injury, and he was ultimately unable to return. The veteran safety had been seeing more work on defense of late in the absence of Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring). Riley has also been a core special-teamers for the Steelers throughout the campaign.