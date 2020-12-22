Ebron didn't suffer any structural or organ damage after he was removed from Monday's 27-17 loss to the Bengals following a hard hit to his back/side area, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Ebron played 10 offensive snaps and failed to corral his lone target, which came in the second quarter when he was sandwiched by two defenders as he waited for the ball to arrive. The tight end was in obvious pain as he left the field and headed to the locker room, but follow-up scans have seemingly revealed nothing too concerning. That said, Ebron could have a tough time making it back to action on a short week, with the Steelers set to face the Colts on Sunday. Per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site, head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Ebron is still being evaluated, making his status one to monitor as the weekend approaches.