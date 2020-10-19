Ebron brought in two of his four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-7 win over Cleveland.

Ebron had logged 40-plus receiving yards in each of his previous three contests, with Sunday's effort marking a season-low yardage total for the tight end. Although the Steelers put up 38 points, the team wasn't forced to do much passing during the second half after jumping out to a sizable lead early on. Although he wasn't utilized much against Cleveland, Ebron has played a fairly steady role in the Steelers' offense to begin the season as he's now brought in 16 of his 22 targets for 165 yards and a touchdown through five contests.