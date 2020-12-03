Ebron recorded seven receptions on 11 targets for 54 yards Week 12 against the Ravens.
Ebron recorded his first double-digit target contest since Week 10 of the 2019 season. The result wasn't particularly spectacular, as he was targeted largely in short areas of the field. While he accounted for Ben Roethlisberger's longest completion on a contested back shoulder throw that went for 27 yards early in the second quarter, Ebron also recorded four receptions of five or fewer yards. The Steelers continue to remain particularly pass-heavy in their offensive approach, meaning Ebron could continue to see plenty of targets Week 13 against Washington.