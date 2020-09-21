site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: steelers-eric-ebron-decent-showing-in-win | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Steelers' Eric Ebron: Decent showing in win
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
10:11 am ET 1 min read
Ebron caught three of five targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.
Ebron has emerged as Pittsburgh's top pass-catching tight end, outproducing Vance McDonald the first two games this season. He has a decent matchup against Houston in Week 3 but Ebron's fantasy value appears to be touchdown-dependent.
More News
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
14D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
25D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
05/14/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
04/02/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
03/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 20 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read