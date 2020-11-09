Ebron caught three of six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

The tight end scored the winning touchdown late in the fourth quarter in spectacular fashion, hurdling a would-be tackler just before the goal line on his way to his third TD of the year. Ebron continues to get steady volume, seeing at least four targets and catching multiple passes in every game since Week 2, and he's poised for a big performance in Week 10 against a Bengals defense that had given up the most receiving yards in the league to TEs coming into this week.