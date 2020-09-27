Ebron caught four of six targets for 38 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Texans.

Ebron finished second on the team in targets and provided one of the highlights of the day with a 10-yard touchdown catch over a defender in the second quarter. He received another look in the red zone and seemed to step up especially after Diontae Johnson (concussion) left the game. Ebron reportedly connected well with Ben Roethlisberger during training camp and will now look to build on his best performance of the young season next Sunday against the Titans.