Ebron caught five of his six targets for 43 yards while also losing a fumble in Sunday's 38-29 win over the Eagles.

Ebron's fumble in the fourth quarter put a slight damper on an otherwise solid performance following the team's Week 4 bye. The 27-year-old has now been targeted at least five times in each of the Steelers' last three contests, while topping 40 yards on each of those occasions. Ebron, who was on the field for 58 of the team's 75 snaps on offense Sunday, should have another favorable matchup against the Browns this coming weekend.