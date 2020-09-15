Ebron caught one pass for 18 yards in the Steelers' 26-16 Week 1 win over the Giants on Monday.

After weeks of debate over who would emerge as the number one tight end, neither Ebron nor Vance McDonald were much of a factor all game. Just like McDonald, Ebron was only targeted twice, both coming before halftime. The Steelers have several pass-catching options and Ebron's fantasy value may be touchdown dependent.