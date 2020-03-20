Play

Ebron will sign a two-year, $12 million deal with the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ebron is bouncing back from procedures in both of his ankles, but evidently the Steelers are comfortable with the way he's progressing and have added another pass-catching weapon for QB Ben Roethlisberger. When healthy, Ebron can be a useful red-zone option, as evidenced by the fact that he scored 17 touchdowns in 27 games over the last two seasons he spent with the Colts.

More News
Our Latest Stories