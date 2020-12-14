Ebron secured two of his five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Ebron had been targeted 11 times in each of the past two games, but he was less involved against Buffalo. He wasn't targeted in the red zone for just the third time all season, and he was on the field for a season-low 38 offensive snaps. Ebron faces another favorable matchup against Cincinnati in Week 15, but it's unclear whether his role will pick back up since he's been one of several Steelers to struggle with drops recently.