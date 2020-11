Ebron hauled in two of his six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-10 win over the Bengals.

Ebron failed to reach the end zone Sunday after scoring in each of the past two weeks, but his target share remained consistent against Cincinnati. The 27-year-old was only able to bring in two of his targets, but he made the most of his chances as he averaged 19.0 yards per catch. Ebron will have another favorable matchup against the Jaguars in Week 11.