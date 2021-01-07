Ebron has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Ebron landed on the list back on Jan. 2 and sat out the Steelers' regular-season finale against the Browns. In 15 games this past season, the tight end recorded 56 catches (on 91 targets) for 558 yards and five TDs. Now that he's been activated, Ebron should be able to resume his normal role in the offense in Sunday night's playoff opener against Cleveland.
